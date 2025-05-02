East Houston: Person of interest sought for questioning in deadly shooting

The Brief Investigators are looking to speak with Frank Alberto Suarez Valdes. The shooting happened Wednesday evening on Autumnwood Drive, killing a 29-year-old man. Anyone with information can call HPD (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Houston police are looking to question a person of interest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Wednesday.

Houston Autumnwood Drive shooting: Person of interest

What we know:

Investigators are looking to question 39-year-old Frank Alberto Suarez Valdes. Valdes has been identified as a person of interest in a deadly Houston shooting.

Police say Valdes may be driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Texas license plate VJY6439.

The shooting itself was reported at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Autumnwood Drive, near the East Freeway and Federal Road.

When police arrived at the scene, they say they found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been named at this time. Police say he was 29 years old, and his identity will be confirmed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

There is no information on Valdes' alleged connection to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Valdes' location or the shooting can call HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 713-222-TIPS (8477).