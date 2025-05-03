The Brief Election Day in Texas is Saturday, May 3. Several local races and propositions are on the ballot. Here's where counties are posting election results.



Saturday, May 3, is Election Day in Texas. Several local positions and propositions are on the ballot.

Here’s where you can find election results as they start to come in after polls close.

Where to find Houston-area election results

Brazoria County

Click here for election results.

Fort Bend County

Click here for election results.

Galveston County

Click here for election results.

Harris County

Click here for election results.

Montgomery County

Click here for election results.

Wharton County

Click here for election results.

When are polls open on Election Day?

The polls in Texas are open from 7 a.m. on the date of the election until 7 p.m. Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

What's on the ballot?

Ballots can differ by county due to county elections. Therefore, you have to be sure you're looking at the ballot for your specific county.

Below we have links to where to find the sample ballots for counties in the Houston-area.

How many people have voted?

The Texas Secretary of State has a breakdown of how many voters have gone to the polls to cast their ballot.

Click here to view additional information.