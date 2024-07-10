Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
7
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:33 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
until THU 4:45 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:34 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Wharton County, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
until THU 12:45 AM CDT, Brazoria County
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Inland Jackson County, San Jacinto County, Houston County, Wharton County, Grimes County, Washington County, Southern Liberty County, Inland Brazoria County, Brazos County, Polk County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Harris County, Colorado County, Inland Matagorda County, Walker County, Waller County, Inland Galveston County, Montgomery County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 10:30 PM CDT, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Galveston Island

Hurricane Beryl aftermath: President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Texas

By
Published  July 10, 2024 2:41pm CDT
Texas
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for the state of Texas in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl. This declaration will allow federal disaster assistance to support recovery efforts in the impacted areas.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that federal funding will be available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments, as well as certain private nonprofit organizations. This assistance, provided on a cost-sharing basis, will aid in debris removal and emergency work, including direct federal assistance.

SUGGESTED: Beryl Recovery: Acting Governor Dan Patrick accuses President Biden of making storm into political issue

Texas officials give Beryl update in Bay City

Acting Governor Dan Patrick, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, and local officials give an update on Hurricane Beryl response and recovery efforts.

Counties under the declaration include Anderson, Angelina, Aransas, Austin, Bowie, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Calhoun, Cameron, Camp, Cass, Chambers, Cherokee, Colorado, Dewitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Freestone, Galveston, Goliad, Gregg, Grimes, Hardin, Harris, Harrison, Hidalgo, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Marion, Matagorda, Milam, Montgomery, Morris, Nacogdoches, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Panola, Polk, Refugio, Robertson, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Shelby, Trinity, Tyler, Upshur, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Washington, Webb, Wharton, and Willacy.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

In addition, federal funding will be available statewide for hazard mitigation measures on a cost-sharing basis.

Benjamin Abbott has been appointed as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.