President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for the state of Texas in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl. This declaration will allow federal disaster assistance to support recovery efforts in the impacted areas.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that federal funding will be available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments, as well as certain private nonprofit organizations. This assistance, provided on a cost-sharing basis, will aid in debris removal and emergency work, including direct federal assistance.

Counties under the declaration include Anderson, Angelina, Aransas, Austin, Bowie, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Calhoun, Cameron, Camp, Cass, Chambers, Cherokee, Colorado, Dewitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Freestone, Galveston, Goliad, Gregg, Grimes, Hardin, Harris, Harrison, Hidalgo, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Marion, Matagorda, Milam, Montgomery, Morris, Nacogdoches, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Panola, Polk, Refugio, Robertson, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Shelby, Trinity, Tyler, Upshur, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Washington, Webb, Wharton, and Willacy.

In addition, federal funding will be available statewide for hazard mitigation measures on a cost-sharing basis.

Benjamin Abbott has been appointed as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.