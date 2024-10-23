DEA Houston Division make 'significant' drug seizure in North Houston, 2 men arrested

The Drug Enforcement Administration Houston Division, along with Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, along with the Houston Police Department announced a major drug bust that occurred in north Houston.

During a news conference on Wednesday, the drug bust occurred on Tuesday at 12625 Veterans Memorial Drive in a condo.

Officials said the investigation started earlier in the month when the DEA received some information.

When authorities later searched the house, a methamphetamine conversion lab was found inside.

Officials stated that the neighbors next door were unaware of the lab just next door.

DEA officials stated the labs, like the one found on Tuesday, are ‘ticking time bombs’ that can explode at any second.

Inside the home, officials seized approximately 80 gallons of liquid methamphetamine, along with 31 kilos of methamphetamine. The 80 gallons could make up to 400 pounds of methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $2 million.

Two men, 33-year-old Sebastian Valencia, and 34-year-old Abraham Hernandez, both of whom are Mexican nationals, were arrested and charged with possession and intent to deliver more than 400 grams, officials said.

Officials believe the two men were working with Mexico drug cartels.

The men are expected to appear in court on Thursday.