'Fake Dentist' arrest: Woman charged after 'botched' root canal

Angelica Vivas is charged with two counts of ‘dentistry act violation’, or practicing dentistry without a license.

She was arrested this week where she was performing dentistry off Gessner Road, according to police.

She posted bond Tuesday per court records.

Houston police say she performed a root canal on a woman in February. Several months later, they say the victim still felt pain and went to a different dentist who informed her the work she received was ‘botched’.

Angelica Vivas

Police say the woman then made a report with them.

Court records show that Vivas offered to perform dental work on an undercover officer on October 21.

Her next court date is set for Friday.