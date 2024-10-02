Texas woman accused of practicing dentistry without license despite probation violations

The Brief A woman in Texas has been charged with practicing dentistry without a license, despite being on probation for other offenses. Despite numerous violations of her probation terms, the woman was allowed to remain free and continue her illegal dental practices. The Harris County criminal justice system is facing scrutiny after a woman accused of practicing dentistry without a license was allowed to remain free despite multiple probation violations. The woman's ability to continue her illegal activities while on probation has raised questions about the effectiveness of the system. A woman who was caught practicing dentistry without a license, despite being on probation for other offenses, has been allowed to walk free. The case has sparked outrage and frustration, with many questioning the justice system's handling of the situation.



Juanetta Solomon is accused of practicing dentistry without a license.

She's a good example of why so many people have lost faith in Harris County's criminal justice system.

Solomon is serving probation in both Harris and Galveston counties.

She's been on probation since 2021 and has done little to nothing to comply.

"When I looked at it, I'm like, 'good God girl, you've violated every single condition of your probation,'" said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "And more importantly, you actually got charged with five felony offenses. All of them are violent, and you're still out on the street."

Motions were filed to revoke Solomon's probation and put her back in prison where she's been a few times.

But that's not what happens on August 12 when Solomon appeared before 232nd Criminal District Court Judge Josh Hill. He let her walk out the door without even raising her bond.

"It all stayed the same, like everything's fine," Kahan said.

But get this, on August 30, Solomon is charged with practicing dentistry without a license.

According to court documents, Solomon called herself Nikki Calloway.

She had an office in a building located at 9950 West Park Drive and her business was called Ismilez Cosmetic Designz.

A woman who saw Solomon advertise on TikTok told police she paid $1,000 for veneers and a bridge.

Court documents state Solomon did not take a mold of her teeth and mouth. Instead, she applied the composite veneers and bridge by using a lot of pressure and chemicals. The document states she also used a drill and file.

When Solomon appeared in probable cause court last April, she told the magistrate she was indigent.

She was free from jail on bonds totaling $400,000.

But when she appeared before Judge Josh Hill, she was represented by a high-profile defense attorney.