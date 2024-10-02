Houston Police Department Probationary Police Officer charged with assaulting a family member

A Houston Police Department Probationary Police Officer has been charged with assaulting a family member and unlawful restraint.

Jonathan Torres was arrested Tuesday, just a couple of months after he was sworn in as an officer.

Court documents say Torres slammed a laptop shut on the hands of a woman he was dating.

He also allegedly pulled her to the ground by a handcuff he put on her wrist and threatened to tase her.

Torres is expected to make his initial appearance in court on Wednesday night.

The Houston Police Department said Torres was relieved of duty pending further investigation by the Internal Affairs Division.

HPD said Torres was assigned to the Midwest Patrol Division.