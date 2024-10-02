The Brief Franklin Pena and Johan Martinez-Rangel are suspected of being possible members of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan criminal street gang, according to a search warrant. Documents allege the two men wore clothes, had tattoos, and used emojis on social media connected to the gang. Pena and Rangel are currently charged with capital murder for the death of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray and are being held on $10 million bond.



New search warrants reveal the suspected killers of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, Franklin Pena and Johan Martinez-Rangel, are possible members of a Venezuelan criminal street gang called Tren de Aragua.

Pena and Rangel have both been charged with capital murder after being accused of murdering and sexually assaulting Nungaray then leaving her body under a bridge.

SUGGESTED: Jocelyn Nungaray case: Defense attorneys seek gag order in 12-year-old's murder case

Based on a recent search warrant, investigators believe the two men were members of the Tren de Aragua gang, also known as TdA. After searching the men's social media accounts such as Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and WhatsApp, officials found that Pena and Rangel both used emojis associated with the gang.

The TikTok account claimed to be linked to Rangel, used ninja, crossed sword, and classical building emojis. He would also post videos of him in Air Jordan brand clothing, which has also been connected with the gang, while doing the hand sign used by the gang members, investigators say.

Rangel's alleged social media account also posted a message in Spanish the search warrant claims was a call to all members inside and outside the country.

The search warrants says Pena's TikTok account had photos showing tattoos known to be of the TdA gang, such as two stars, one on each shoulder, and a rose tattoo on his hand. He was also seen in a video wearing Air Jordan brand and Chicago Bulls brand clothing.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The search warrant requests data from the two men's phones and social media account will show more communication linking them to the investigation and the TdA gang.

Both Pena and Rangal are in jail on $10 million bond each for the 12-year-old's death.

Nungaray’s mother testified to Congress calling on lawmakers to secure the border and to pass the Justice for Jocelyn Act. The act would keep detained immigrants in custody while their cases are proceeding. The proposal is backed by Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz.