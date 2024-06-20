Houston crime: Person's of interest in 12-year-old's death detained

The Houston Police Department has announced the two individuals that were sought by police in connection with the death of a 12-year-old girl have been detained.

According to a post on social media, the two individuals are currently being questioned in the case.

As FOX 26 has reported, 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was found dead in a creek in north Houston early Monday morning.

Police issued a call asking for the community to help them find the people believed to be involved.

Police believe Jocelyn snuck out of her apartment between 10 p.m. Sunday night and midnight on Monday.

Her 13-year-old boyfriend reportedly told police he talked to her on the phone around midnight, and she was talking to a couple of men in a car at the 7Eleven in the 12400 block of Kuykendahl.

(Photo: Gofund Me)

Houston police later released surveillance photos of the two individuals wanted for questioning in connection to Jocelyn's death.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of Houston Police Department

The medical examiner reported that Jocelyn died as a result of strangulation.

"My baby didn't deserve this at all," said Alexis Nungaray during an interview with FOX 26 on Wednesday afternoon.

No other details were released by authorities.