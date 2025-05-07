Houston weather: Evening showers possible Wednesday, spotty showers on Thursday

The Brief A Few Storms May Pop Up This Evening Storms Less Widespread Thursday But Still Possible Mother's Day Weekend Looks Nice Sizzling Temps Next Week



The heavy rainfall that moved across the Houston-area this week is slowly starting to move out with possible showers on Wednesday evening.

EXTREME MORNING RAIN MOVES OUT

This morning's extremely intense rain and explosion of lightning made for a messy a.m. commute south of I-10. Isolated storms are still possible through this evening. Isolated to spotty storms are possible tomorrow, then the trend will be toward cooler mornings and less rain each day.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

CALMING DOWN FOR MOTHER'S DAY WEEKEND

There is a good chance that temperatures could drop into the 50s and 60s for overnight lows for the second weekend in a row, so enjoy! There may be a few showers on Saturday afternoon, but overall the Mother's Day weekend looks pretty nice and mostly dry.

GETTING HOT NEXT WEEK

Looking ahead at the middle of next week, highs near 90 are possible. It is that time of the year when upper 80s and low 90s become more common, so stay cool. Or find some relief poolside!