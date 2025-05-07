Houston family reflects on verdict in Florida artist’s killing

The Brief Maria Tritico, a 32-year-old artist from Palm Beach County and daughter of Houston legal analyst Chris Tritico, was fatally struck by a stray bullet while sitting on Singer Island Beach in 2020. Amari Wellons, now 21, was convicted of first-degree murder; he was 16 at the time of the shooting and was tried as an adult. After the verdict, Chris Tritico emphasized justice and compassion—advocating for due process for his daughter’s killer and embracing the Wellons family after court.



A South Florida man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2020 shooting death of Maria Tritico, a Houston native and Palm Beach County artist and educator, struck by a stray bullet while sitting on the beach.

The guilty verdict

A jury found 21-year-old Amari Wellons guilty Wednesday after less than an hour of deliberation. He was 16 at the time of the shooting, but was tried as an adult.

Who is Maria Tritico?

Tritico, 32, was the director of education at the Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta. She was sitting on Singer Island Beach near Ocean Walk on Dec. 6, 2020, when shots were fired nearby. A bullet struck her, and she died the following day in a local hospital.

Maria Tritico, 32, was a beloved art educator and Tequesta resident killed by a stray bullet in 2020.

Her father, Chris Tritico—a Houston-based criminal defense attorney and FOX 26 legal analyst—spoke with us following the verdict, describing the moment as emotional for both families.

"This defendant made a bad choice. But his family didn’t do anything to us," he said. "We wanted them to know that even though we’re hurting… they are too."

Maria Tritico dedicated her life to teaching and inspiring young artists at the Lighthouse ArtCenter.

During the trial, Wellons’ defense argued that he had been running from the gunfire and did not intend to shoot Tritico. But the jury ultimately sided with prosecutors, who maintained that his actions led directly to her death.

A father pursues justice

Chris Tritico, who has represented high-profile clients throughout his legal career, had earlier made headlines for advocating that Wellons receive a fair trial and adequate legal representation.

"I’m absolutely glad that I did it," Tritico said. "I wanted him to have all the due process that our Constitution requires. And he got that."

After the verdict, Wellons’ family approached the Triticos to offer condolences.

"I shook his lawyer’s hand," Tritico said. "And then me and my wife and my two kids went over, and we hugged his grandmother and brothers and sisters."

While the conviction brings legal resolution, Tritico said the emotional toll remains.

"It doesn’t bring the closure that people think it’s going to bring," he said. "It gets us to a point where we can start moving forward."

Tritico was engaged to be married and planning her future when she was tragically shot on Singer Island Beach.

Maria Tritico’s family says her legacy lives on through the students she mentored, the communities she served, and the lives she saved through organ donation. Her liver, lungs, and kidneys were transplanted to recipients in need, including a woman in Texas.

What happens now?

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 1, with prosecutors expecting a minimum sentence of 40 years in prison.