Pope: How's the smoke work? Does the Pope get a salary? FAQ's answered on Conclave

The Brief The Catholic conclave is underway and has not yet elected a new pope. The voting will continue for as long as 13 days. Smoke from the Vatican chimney alerts the world to the voting results. The smoke colors are produced using specific chemical mixtures.



The Catholic conclave is underway and has not yet elected a new pope.

What is the conclave?

The Catholic conclave is the secretive meeting of the College of Cardinals to elect a new pope. It is held in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican after the death or resignation of a pope. Cardinals under age 80 are sequestered and vote in a series of ballots until one candidate receives a two-thirds majority. There are 133 eligible cardinals currently in the 2025 conclave.

What's the schedule?

Experts in Houston tell us the first day of the conclave has religious ceremonies and one round of voting.

On May 7, the conclave voted and returned an inconclusive vote, not electing the new Pope.

Each day, the cardinals start with morning mass and then go to vote. They vote four total times each day, sending a smoke signal out twice a day to relay to the world the outcome.

The voting continues this way until the pope is elected, but there is a cutoff.

"After 13 days, if there's no pope elected, they go to a run-off election, they take the top two candidates and keep voting until they get the 2/3 vote," said Ben Nguyen, Dean of the University of St. Thomas.

What about the smoke?

During a papal conclave, the color of the smoke emitted from the Sistine Chapel chimney signals the outcome of the voting:

Black smoke indicates that no candidate has secured the required two-thirds majority.

White smoke announces that a new pope has been elected.

To produce these signals, the Vatican uses specific chemical mixtures, according to reporting from the AP.

Black smoke is generated by burning a cartridge containing potassium perchlorate, anthracene (a component of coal tar), and sulfur.

White smoke results from burning a mixture of potassium chlorate, lactose, and pine rosin.

These chemicals are added to the ballots during burning to ensure clear and distinguishable smoke colors, minimizing confusion among observers in St. Peter’s Square.

Does the pope get a salary?

The AP reports that no, the pope does not receive a salary. The pope does not receive a traditional salary. Instead, his needs are met by the Vatican, which provides housing, food, transportation, and other necessities. This arrangement reflects the pope's role as a religious leader, rather than a salaried employee.