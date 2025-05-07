20-year-old witness to capital murder jailed with no bond for misdemeanor warrant until FOX 26 got involved

The Brief FOX 26 confirmed an internet glitch with Lasavien Lewis' SPN number. That's the number used to track each person through the system. Over the phone, Lasavien told us he was being held on the sixth floor of the jail in isolation. He's only allowed to be out of his cell for an hour a day. FOX 26 has learned that a $1,000 bond was later set after inquiring.



FOX 26 confirmed an internet glitch with Lasavien Lewis' SPN number. That number is how people charged with crimes are tracked through the system.

Yet all we've gotten from the DA's office and the sheriff's office is finger pointing.

What they're saying:

"I have to reach out to somebody to help me, because who's going to help me in this matter when I've tried to talk to everybody," said Lasavien's mother, Lashunda Williams.

The backstory:

In September 2022, Lasavien's life forever changed.

"His fiancé and son were shot two days before their baby shower," Lashunda said. "My son was also shot during this incident two times, and he was the only survivor."

Just before Lasavien was going to testify against Keylin Hollins, Hollins pleaded guilty and got 35 years.

At the time, Lasavien was in the Harris County Jail for a felony theft charge which the DA's office dismissed. He still couldn't leave the jail because Travis County had a hold on him for misdemeanor theft.

"I'm told I would have to come up with 10% of $1 million, because they were holding him for a capital murder charge," Lashunda said. "When you go to bond him out or you look him up on the internet, it's saying he's in jail for capital murder."

Dig deeper:

We put Lasavien's SPN number in the district clerk's website. Hollins' name appears underneath. But when you put Lasavien's SPN number in Harris County Offense Inquiry, Hollins' name appears.

Over the phone, Lasavien told us he was being held on the sixth floor of the jail in isolation. He's only allowed to be out of his cell for an hour a day.

The sheriff's office denies any kind of SPN number mix-up. A spokesperson told FOX 26, Lasavien was held in isolation because he asked to be.

The DA's office told FOX 26, like all defendants with out-of-county holds, Lasavien was denied bond.

Now, the Sheriff's Office is pointing the finger at the court, saying the court failed to release paperwork to grant Lasavien a $1,000 bond.

Harris County says it has been waiting on Travis County to take Lasavien, while Travis County says it's waiting on Harris County.

Now that he has a $1,000 bond set, Lasavien's 25 days in jail should come to an end soon.