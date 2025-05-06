7-year-old Houston girl allegedly assaulted inside elementary school restroom, family demanding action

The Brief 7-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by a classmate inside an elementary school restroom. Mother says she reported it to Houston ISD, the school district's police, and CPS. The family's attorney says nothing has been done, and the mother is demanding action.



Mother speaks out after disturbing allegations

A disturbing allegation at a local elementary school. A mother says her 7-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by a classmate inside a school restroom at Barbara Bush Elementary School.

What they're saying:

"My once vibrant, straight-A student, full of life has underwent the most terrifying thing you can think of," said the victim's motehr. "As a parent, I never imagined having to worry about my child being protected at school. two weeks ago she came home and told me what was going on, that she had been violated by a fellow classmate."

Family is demanding action

The mother is speaking out because she claims authorities aren’t taking appropriate action to protect her child. The mother said she reported it to the Houston Independent School District, the school’s police and Child Protective Services, but says nothing has been done.

"She went to the principal, nothing happened. She went to the district police department and made a report, nothing happened. She made a report with CPS, nothing has happened," said the family's attorney, Kevin Murray.

What’s even more alarming, the mom says the alleged attacker remains in the same classroom as her daughter and claims there’s been more harassment and unwanted physical contact. The mother says her daughter is scared to go to school.

"How can my child be protected and supported going forward, and why as a 7-year-old, she has to sit next to a child who violated her in the most unimaginable way," said victim's mother.

FOX 26 reached out to HISD and CPS and are still waiting to hear back.