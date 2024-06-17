The Houston Police Department will be providing additional information after the body of a 12-year-old girl was found in a creek on Monday morning.

Authorities said the discovery was made around 6:15 a.m. in the 400 block of West Rankin Road.

Officials said the call was listed as a person down call and that the person may have been in the water.

A dive team was called out and went into the water to retrieve the 12-year-old.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

No other details have been released as of this report.

We'll have the latest on this story as authorities provide more information on Monday afternoon. Stay tuned here for the latest updates on this developing story.