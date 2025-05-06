Harris County deputies shoot, kill suspect allegedly trespassing in Kelsey-Seybold parking lot

The Brief One man is dead after being shot by Harris County deputies in the parking lot of a Kelsey-Seybold Clinic at 15655 Cypress Woods Medical Drive. The man was asked to leave after being found sleeping in his car. Officials say the man refused and was eventually pulled out by deputies. According to deputies, the man had a large butcher knife.



A suspect is dead after Harris County deputies opened fire while responding to a trespassing call in a Kelsey-Seybold Clinic parking lot.

Deputy-involved shooting

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office Assistant Chief J. Nanny, a man was sleeping in his car at 15655 Cypress Woods Medical Drive and was asked to leave by security.

A deputy arrived to the parking lot and tried to get the man to leave. When the man did not comply, the Harris County deputy requested backup.

Nanny reports backup had arrived, and the deputy broke the man's window in order to get him out.

When they were able to open the car door, the deputies used a taser on the suspect, but he stayed in the car.

According to reports, the man was pulled out of the vehicle and had a large butcher knife on him.

Two Harris County deputies shot their weapons, hitting the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.

Assistant Chief Nanny reports one deputy is 29-years old and a 7-and-a-half-year veteran with HCSO. The second deputy is 25-years-old and a 6-and-a-half year veteran.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is unknown.