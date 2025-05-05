Expand / Collapse search
Goforth Street stabbing: Man charged for brutal murder of roommate

By
Published  May 5, 2025 2:33pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - A suspect has been arrested for the deadly stabbing of a 23-year-old on April 26 inside an apartment complex.

Chester Lamar Grant was charged with first-degree felony murder for the death of Elizabeth Odunsi.

Goforth Street stabbing

What we know:

Houston police were called to a welfare check at 6510 Goforth Street around 3:50 p.m.

When they arrived, no one answered the door after they knocked. 

Police reported seeing blood on the back concrete patio and entered the apartment to find a woman with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a man, now identified as Grant, in a bedroom with at least one stab wound. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators learned Grant was Odunsi's roommate.

According to court records, Grant allegedly stabbed Odunsi 28 times over a disagreement involving his cat.

His band was set to $500,000.

The Source: Information was provided by the Houston Police Department and PC Court video.

Crime and Public SafetyHouston