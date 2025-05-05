Goforth Street stabbing: Man charged for brutal murder of roommate

A suspect has been arrested for the deadly stabbing of a 23-year-old on April 26 inside an apartment complex.

Chester Lamar Grant was charged with first-degree felony murder for the death of Elizabeth Odunsi.

Goforth Street stabbing

What we know:

Houston police were called to a welfare check at 6510 Goforth Street around 3:50 p.m.

SUGGESTED: Southeast Houston: 16 shot, 18-year-old killed at family gathering, police say

When they arrived, no one answered the door after they knocked.

Police reported seeing blood on the back concrete patio and entered the apartment to find a woman with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a man, now identified as Grant, in a bedroom with at least one stab wound. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators learned Grant was Odunsi's roommate.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

According to court records, Grant allegedly stabbed Odunsi 28 times over a disagreement involving his cat.

His band was set to $500,000.