Authorities have identified the body found in a creek on Monday morning as 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray. The discovery was made around 6 a.m. in the 400 block of West Rankin Road after a citizen reported seeing a body in a bayou. Dive teams recovered Jocelyn’s body from the shallow water.

Officials believe Jocelyn left an apartment complex near Rankin Road around 10 p.m. on Sunday, without her family’s knowledge. Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the area.

Community Support for the Nungaray Family

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to assist with funeral expenses, raising $9,000 so far. Victoria, a close friend of Jocelyn’s mother, Lexi, said, "Please give her and her family the time they need to grieve in peace."

For more information or to offer tips, contact Houston police at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.