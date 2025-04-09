Southwest Houston: Suspect arrested, confesses to nightclub shooting that killed doorman, police say

The Brief Alfonso Espinal is charged with murder and aggravated assault. The shooting happened early March 30 at Latinas Moon Lounge on Telephone Road. Police say a suspect shot and killed a doorman after a fight at the bar. A second person was shot in the leg.



A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed an employee at a Houston nightclub.

Telephone Road shooting arrest

What we know:

Police say 23-year-old Alfonso Najera Espinal has been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Espinal is accused of shooting and killing 54-year-old Jesus Vasquez, as well as shooting another man.

Police say Espinal was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Harris County Jail. He reportedly confessed to his role in the shooting.

What we don't know:

The second victim has not been identified.

Latinas Moon Lounge shooting

The backstory:

The shooting was reported at about 1:35 a.m. on March 30 at the Latinas Moon Lounge on Telephone Road.

When police arrived at the scene, they said they found two men with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk. One of the men, later identified as Vasquez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man was sent to a hospital in stable condition.

According to police at the scene, the deceased victim worked as a doorman at the lounge. Vasquez allegedly got into a fight with Espinal, which resulted in the shooting.

On the day of the shooting, police released a photo of a person of interest. The person was later identified as Espinal.

