Houston nightclub doorman killed in shooting, suspect wanted

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect after the doorman of Latina's Bar was shot and killed early Sunday morning. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20s with a buzz-cut hairstyle. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600, or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).



Houston Police are searching for a suspect after the doorman of a Southeast Houston nightclub was killed, and another person was injured early Sunday morning.

Houston Police officers were called to Latina's Bar in the 4900 block of Telephone Rd. for reports of a shooting just after 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they learned the doorman had gotten into a fight with a person at the bar. According to police, the suspect stepped back and pulled out a gun and shot the doorman. A second victim was standing in the background and was shot in the leg.

The doorman was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20s with a short buzz cut. He left the scene heading north on Telephone Rd.

The identity of the doorman has not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600, or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).