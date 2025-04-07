Paul Wall, Johnny Dang to give free grills to UH Men's Basketball team if they win National Championship

The Brief Rapper, Paul Wall, and jeweler, Johnny Dang, will be giving the University of Houston Men's Basketball Team free grills if they win the NCAA National Championship. The Cougars are returning to the national championship for the first time since 1984.



Johnny Dang promises free grills for Coogs Championship

Paul Wall and Johnny Dang have a special incentive for the University of Houston men's basketball team if they win the NCAA National Championship game. The Houston rapper and jeweler are offering the team free grills if they beat the Florida Gators in their game on Monday.

What they're saying:

"I always love to support the college because that’s the next step for them to be professional," said Johnny Dang, the owner and founder of Johnny Dang and Co. "Especially moments right here because it’s been for a while, you know, UH doesn’t have a championship, so this is a big moment."

It's no secret that the Houston jeweler has made grills for some of the biggest athletes and celebrities in the game. But now, the stakes for the Houston Cougars just got a whole lot shinier. If UH can beat the Florida Gators, they'll be receiving a trophy and some custom jewelry from the King of Bling himself.

"So it takes like five minutes to get the mold done, and then we pick out the design. I’m going to put the Houston, the logo there," said Dang. "So we might create something special, one of one for each player."

The University of Houston holds a special place in the hearts of Paul Wall and Johnny Dang. Paul Wall is a proud UH alum himself and Dang has current and future Coogs in his family.

"We can do something special. I have all different designs," said Dang. "We can customize with the ice in there. Gold, diamond cut, like I said, whatever makes the players happy, because this is a moment. We celebrate."