Harris County suspect jumps into Webster creek after police chase

A vehicle pursuit in Webster overnight Tuesday ended after the suspect jumped into a nearby body of water to avoid arrest.

Suspect jumps into Clear Creek

What we know:

Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Deputy Camarillo engaged in a chase with a vehicle near the Gulf Freeway at Clear Lake City.

The suspect, now identified as Russell John Einarsson, evaded authorities throughout Webster and League City. Law enforcement from both cities assisted with Precinct 8 in the chase.

Eventually, the chase ended in the 18800 block of Egret Bay Boulevard after Einarsson drove off the roadway, got out of his vehicle and jumped into a nearby body of water.

Authorities say Einarsson swam around for about 20 minutes. Officials attempted to order the suspect to exit the water, but Nassau Bay authorities used a boat, so officers could arrest the suspect.

Einarsson was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment due to prolonged exposure to cold temperatures in the water.

He was charged with felony Evading in a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Crack Cocaine.

What we don't know:

Harris County officials have not said what led to the chase.