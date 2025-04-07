Expand / Collapse search

Houston basketball success brings back memories of teams past

Published  April 7, 2025 5:15pm CDT
University of Houston
UH Cougars in NCAA Tournament National Championship tonight | Houston Live & Local

The University of Houston Cougars take on the Florida Gators in the Men's NCAA Tournament National Championship game tonight. We have this and more in Houston Live & Local.

The Brief

    • Houston plays Florida in the national championship on Monday night.
    • It is UH's third appearance in the title game (1983, 1984, 2025).
    • Former stars Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler have been seen supporting the Coogs on their run.

HOUSTON - The Houston Cougars are taking on the Florida Gators in the National Championship on Monday night.

The success of this year's Houston team has many people thinking about the Coogs of the past.

Has Houston won a national championship in basketball?

The University of Houston has never won a national championship in basketball.

The team has been to the Final Four seven times and the championship three times, including Monday night's game against the Florida Gators.

The Phi Slama Jamma team, headlined by Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler, lost in the championship game in 1983 and 1984.

College Basketball: NCAA Final Four: Houston Akeem Olajuwon (34) in action, dunk vs Louisville at The Pit. Albuquerque, NM. (Photo by Manny Millan /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) 

NC State defeated Houston 54-52 in 1983.

Patrick Ewing's Georgetown team defeated Houston 84-75 in 1984.

1983 Houston Cougars basketball roster

  • Michael Young (future NBA player)
  • Clyde Drexler (future NBA player)
  • Hakeem Olajuwon (future NBA player)
  • Larry Micheaux (future NBA player)
  • Benny Anders
  • Alvin Franklin
  • Reid Gettys
  • Dave Rose
  • Eric Dickens
  • Derek GIles
  • Bryan Williams
  • Renaldo Thomas
  • Gary Orsak
  • David Bunce
  • Dan Bunce

1984 Houston Cougars basketball roster

  • Michael Young (future NBA player)
  • Hakeem Olajuwon (future NBA player)
  • Rickie Winslow (future NBA player)
  • Greg Anderson (future NBA player)
  • Alvin Franklin
  • Reid Gettys
  • Benny Anders
  • Eric Dickens
  • Derek GIles
  • Braxton Clark
  • Renaldo Thomas
  • Jamie Weaver
  • Marvin Alexander
  • Gary Orsak
  • Stacey Belcher

Olajuwon, Drexler show support for current Coogs

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Hakeem Olajuwon celebrates a Houston Cougars win in the Final Four Game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Alamodome on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Imag

Some of the members of past teams have been in attendance to cheer on Houston during their run in the tournament.

Hakeem Olajuwon was seen celebrating with players after their Final Four win over Duke.

Clyde Drexler arrives at UH team hotel prior to National Championship

Clyde Drexler has arrived at the University of Houston team hotel ahead of the big game Monday night at the Alamodome.

Clyde Drexler was spotted at the University of Houston team hotel on Monday.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the NCAA and Sports Reference.

University of HoustonCollege BasketballSports