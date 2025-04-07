Houston basketball success brings back memories of teams past

The Brief Houston plays Florida in the national championship on Monday night. It is UH's third appearance in the title game (1983, 1984, 2025). Former stars Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler have been seen supporting the Coogs on their run.



The Houston Cougars are taking on the Florida Gators in the National Championship on Monday night.

The success of this year's Houston team has many people thinking about the Coogs of the past.

Has Houston won a national championship in basketball?

The University of Houston has never won a national championship in basketball.

The team has been to the Final Four seven times and the championship three times, including Monday night's game against the Florida Gators.

The Phi Slama Jamma team, headlined by Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler, lost in the championship game in 1983 and 1984.

College Basketball: NCAA Final Four: Houston Akeem Olajuwon (34) in action, dunk vs Louisville at The Pit. Albuquerque, NM. (Photo by Manny Millan /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

NC State defeated Houston 54-52 in 1983.

Patrick Ewing's Georgetown team defeated Houston 84-75 in 1984.

1983 Houston Cougars basketball roster

Michael Young (future NBA player)

Clyde Drexler (future NBA player)

Hakeem Olajuwon (future NBA player)

Larry Micheaux (future NBA player)

Benny Anders

Alvin Franklin

Reid Gettys

Dave Rose

Eric Dickens

Derek GIles

Bryan Williams

Renaldo Thomas

Gary Orsak

David Bunce

Dan Bunce

1984 Houston Cougars basketball roster

Michael Young (future NBA player)

Hakeem Olajuwon (future NBA player)

Rickie Winslow (future NBA player)

Greg Anderson (future NBA player)

Alvin Franklin

Reid Gettys

Benny Anders

Eric Dickens

Derek GIles

Braxton Clark

Renaldo Thomas

Jamie Weaver

Marvin Alexander

Gary Orsak

Stacey Belcher

Olajuwon, Drexler show support for current Coogs

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Hakeem Olajuwon celebrates a Houston Cougars win in the Final Four Game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Alamodome on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Imag Expand

Some of the members of past teams have been in attendance to cheer on Houston during their run in the tournament.

Hakeem Olajuwon was seen celebrating with players after their Final Four win over Duke.

Clyde Drexler was spotted at the University of Houston team hotel on Monday.