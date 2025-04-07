Houston basketball success brings back memories of teams past
HOUSTON - The Houston Cougars are taking on the Florida Gators in the National Championship on Monday night.
The success of this year's Houston team has many people thinking about the Coogs of the past.
Has Houston won a national championship in basketball?
The University of Houston has never won a national championship in basketball.
The team has been to the Final Four seven times and the championship three times, including Monday night's game against the Florida Gators.
The Phi Slama Jamma team, headlined by Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler, lost in the championship game in 1983 and 1984.
College Basketball: NCAA Final Four: Houston Akeem Olajuwon (34) in action, dunk vs Louisville at The Pit. Albuquerque, NM. (Photo by Manny Millan /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)
NC State defeated Houston 54-52 in 1983.
Patrick Ewing's Georgetown team defeated Houston 84-75 in 1984.
1983 Houston Cougars basketball roster
- Michael Young (future NBA player)
- Clyde Drexler (future NBA player)
- Hakeem Olajuwon (future NBA player)
- Larry Micheaux (future NBA player)
- Benny Anders
- Alvin Franklin
- Reid Gettys
- Dave Rose
- Eric Dickens
- Derek GIles
- Bryan Williams
- Renaldo Thomas
- Gary Orsak
- David Bunce
- Dan Bunce
1984 Houston Cougars basketball roster
- Michael Young (future NBA player)
- Hakeem Olajuwon (future NBA player)
- Rickie Winslow (future NBA player)
- Greg Anderson (future NBA player)
- Alvin Franklin
- Reid Gettys
- Benny Anders
- Eric Dickens
- Derek GIles
- Braxton Clark
- Renaldo Thomas
- Jamie Weaver
- Marvin Alexander
- Gary Orsak
- Stacey Belcher
Olajuwon, Drexler show support for current Coogs
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Hakeem Olajuwon celebrates a Houston Cougars win in the Final Four Game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Alamodome on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Imag
Some of the members of past teams have been in attendance to cheer on Houston during their run in the tournament.
Hakeem Olajuwon was seen celebrating with players after their Final Four win over Duke.
Clyde Drexler was spotted at the University of Houston team hotel on Monday.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the NCAA and Sports Reference.