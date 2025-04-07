The Brief The Houston Cougars face off against the Florida Gators in the NCAA Tournament National Championship. Game time is 7:50 p.m. CT on Monday, April 7 in San Antonio, Texas. Fans can watch the game on CBS and stream it online.



The Houston Cougars face off against the Florida Gators on Monday night in the NCAA Tournament National Championship. Here's how to watch.

Who is playing in the NCAA Championship Game?

The Cougars are going against the Gators from the University of Florida. This is Houston's first time in the national championship since 1984.

When and where is the NCAA Championship game?

Game Day: Monday, April 7

Where: Alamodome - San Antonio

Tipoff time: 7:50 p.m. Central Standard Time

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: The Houston Cougars celebrate a win in the Final Four Game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Alamodome on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Expand

Where can I watch the game?

TV channel: CBS

Online stream: March Madness website

Free Houston watch party

A free watch party will be held at Avenida Houston. It starts with a pre-game party at 6:30 p.m.

Houston, Florida stats

By the numbers:

The Cougars have gone 22-1 against Big 12 opponents, with a 13-3 record in non-conference play. Houston has a 33-4 record against teams over .500.

The Gators are 18-4 in SEC play. Florida ranks fourth in the SEC with 15.5 assists per game led by Walter Clayton Jr. averaging 4.1.

Houston averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Florida gives up. Florida averages 26.8 more points per game (85.3) than Houston gives up to opponents (58.5).

LJ Cryer stats

LJ Cryer averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc.

Emanuel Sharp stats

Emanuel Sharp is shooting 40.4% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

Walter Clayton Jr. stats

Walter Clayton Jr. averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc.

Alijah Martin stats

Alijah Martin is shooting 51.0% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.