California to let college athletes make money, against NCAA policy
To pay them, or not to pay them? That is the question.
California to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
California will let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements, defying the NCAA and setting up a likely legal challenge that could reshape amateur sports in the U.S.
Cynthia Cooper returns to Texas Southern as women's basketball coach
Cynthia Cooper, who helped lead the Houston Comets to four consecutive WNBA titles, the first four in league history, from 1997-2000, returns to Houston as the head coach of the women’s team at Texas Southern.
UH Men's Basketball Head Coach Kelvin Sampson signs contract extension
University of Houston Men's Basketball Head Coach Kelvin Sampson has signed a contract extension through the 2024-25 season.
Watch party for Cougars in Sweet 16 for first time in 35 years
HOUSTON (FOX 26) — No matter where you are in the city of Houston, if you sit silently for a few seconds, you can probably hear University of Houston Cougars men's basketball team fans. The NCAA Sweet 16 games begin on Friday night with a major watch party on the UH campus.
Houston Cougars win NCAA Midwest 1st round, advance
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — It's beginning to look like old times for Houston in the NCAA Tournament.
Rockets sign former UH guard Rob Gray
Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed rookie free agent guard Rob Gray.
Mike Davis leaving as TSU head basketball coach
Mike Davis, who led Texas Southern to its first win in the NCAA Tournament in school history in 2018, will become the new head basketball coach at Detroit Mercy.