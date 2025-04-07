UH Cougars Houston watch parties: Where to watch NCAA Tournament National Championship game
HOUSTON - The Houston Cougars face off against the Florida Gators on Monday night in the NCAA Tournament National Championship.
If you want to cheer on the Coogs with other fans, here are some watch parties to check out.
Avenida Houston watch party
When:
Monday, April 7; festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.; ripoff is 7:50 p.m.
Where:
Avenida Plaza in Downtown Houston
What you can do:
The game will be broadcast on a 20-foot screen. There will be other screens around the venue. You can bring a lawn chair, blanket or find a spot on the plaza. There will also be a band, cheerleaders, mascots, a DJ, games, prizes, selfie stations and more.
Dig deeper:
Click here for more information.
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Houston Cougars fans celebrate a win in the Final Four Game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Alamodome on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
More Houston watch parties
- Texas Leaguer Brewing Company (13503 Pike Rd., Missouri City, TX, United States, Texas 77489)
- The Pub Fountains (12720 Southwest Fwy, Stafford, TX, United States, Texas 77477)
- Parry's Pizza (144 El Dorado Blvd, #240, Webster, TX)
- No Label Brewing Co. (5351 1st St., Katy, TX)
- Christian’s Tailgate - Heights (2820 White Oak Dr., Houston, TX)
When and where is the NCAA Championship game?
- Game Day: Monday, April 7
- Where: Alamodome - San Antonio
- Tipoff time: 7:50 p.m. Central Standard Time
Where can I watch the game?
- TV channel: CBS
- Online stream: March Madness website
Houston, Florida stats
By the numbers:
The Cougars have gone 22-1 against Big 12 opponents, with a 13-3 record in non-conference play. Houston has a 33-4 record against teams over .500.
The Gators are 18-4 in SEC play. Florida ranks fourth in the SEC with 15.5 assists per game led by Walter Clayton Jr. averaging 4.1.
Houston averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Florida gives up. Florida averages 26.8 more points per game (85.3) than Houston gives up to opponents (58.5).
The Source: The information in this article comes from the NCAA March Madness website, Avenida Houston, the Associated Press and Facebook event pages.