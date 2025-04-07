The Brief Houston takes on Florida in the NCAA Tournament National Championship on Monday night. Avenida Houston is hosting a big watch party with a 20-foot screen and fun activities. Other bars and restaurants around Houston are also hosting watch parties.



The Houston Cougars face off against the Florida Gators on Monday night in the NCAA Tournament National Championship.

If you want to cheer on the Coogs with other fans, here are some watch parties to check out.

Avenida Houston watch party

When:

Monday, April 7; festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.; ripoff is 7:50 p.m.

Where:

Avenida Plaza in Downtown Houston

What you can do:

The game will be broadcast on a 20-foot screen. There will be other screens around the venue. You can bring a lawn chair, blanket or find a spot on the plaza. There will also be a band, cheerleaders, mascots, a DJ, games, prizes, selfie stations and more.

More Houston watch parties

When and where is the NCAA Championship game?

Game Day: Monday, April 7

Where: Alamodome - San Antonio

Tipoff time: 7:50 p.m. Central Standard Time

Where can I watch the game?

TV channel: CBS

Online stream: March Madness website

Houston, Florida stats

By the numbers:

The Cougars have gone 22-1 against Big 12 opponents, with a 13-3 record in non-conference play. Houston has a 33-4 record against teams over .500.

The Gators are 18-4 in SEC play. Florida ranks fourth in the SEC with 15.5 assists per game led by Walter Clayton Jr. averaging 4.1.

Houston averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Florida gives up. Florida averages 26.8 more points per game (85.3) than Houston gives up to opponents (58.5).