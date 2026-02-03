Victims identified after Houston-linked plane crashes in Maine

The Brief Officials in Maine identified four of the six people who died when a plane crashed last month. The plane crashed at Bangor International Aiport on Jan. 25. The plane is linked to a Houston law firm.



Officials in Maine have released the identities of four people who died when a plane linked to a Houston law firm crashed at Bangor International Airport last month.

Plane crash victims identified

According to the Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the crash victims were identified as:

Tara Arnold, 46, of Texas

Jacob Hosmer, 47, of Texas

Shelby Kuyawa, 34, of Hawaii

Jorden Reidel, 33, of Texas

According to a news release from the Bangor Police Department, the medical examiner’s office is still working to positively identify the other two people who died in the crash.

Those two victims’ identities were previously confirmed to FOX 26 as Nick Mastrascusa and Shawna Collins.

Deadly plane crash in Maine

The backstory:

The Bombardier Challenger 600 flipped over and burned on takeoff at Bangor International Airport around 7:45 p.m. Jan. 25.

The plane that crashed had just landed at Bangor from Houston at 6:09 p.m., according to FlightRadar24.com.

The international airport in Bangor, about 200 miles north of Boston, is one of the closest in the U.S. to Europe and is often used to refuel private jets flying overseas. The Bombardier was headed for France when it crashed.

Local perspective:

The jet was registered to a corporation that shares the same address in Houston as the personal injury law firm Arnold and Itkin Trial Lawyers, and one of the law firm’s founding partners is listed as the registered agent for the company that owns the plane.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board. A preliminary report outlining the facts of the crash should be released in about a month, but the final version likely won’t be published for more than a year.