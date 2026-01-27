Maine plane crash: 1 victim identified as Lakewood Church member

The Brief Lakewood Church confirmed Shawna Collins as one of the victims killed after a business jet crashed in Maine. Collins was a member of the church's staff. Bangor International Airport officials and Bangor polic issued a press release confirming six people were on the jet and are presumed dead.



One of the victims in the deadly Maine plane crash linked to a Houston-law firm has been identified.

Lakewood Church confirmed Shawna Collins, a member of their church staff, was on the plane Sunday evening when it crashed at Bangor International Airport in Maine.

Houston woman killed in plane crash

What they're saying:

Lakewood Church gave FOX 26 this statement:

We can confirm with great sadness that a beloved member of our church staff and treasured friend, Shawna Collins, was on the plane that crashed in Maine on Sunday evening. She was a light that brightened our days, and she possessed a beautiful spirit that lifted everyone she met. We loved Shawna dearly, and we will miss her more than words can express. We pray for her entire family and offer them our love and support during this difficult time.

Deadly private jet crash in Maine

What we know:

Bangor Airport police said the aircraft, a Bombardier Challenger 600 private business jet, crashed around 7:45 p.m. ET as a snowstorm was rolling in.

The FAA reports the plane caught on fire after it turned upside down.

FOX 26 reviewed air traffic control radio which revealed the plane's tail number was N10KJ. The aircraft bearing that number matches the model released by the FAA.

The plane was also recorded as leaving Hobby Airport in southeast Houston on Sunday and landing in Bangor. According to reports, the private jet tried to take off less than two hours later.

In the same recording that revealed the tail number, reports can be heard saying a passenger airplane was upside down on the runway. Shortly after, the airport shut down traffic.

According to AP, the Bombardier Challenger 600 is a wide-bodied business jet configured for nine to 11 passengers. It was launched in 1980 as the first private jet with a "walk-about cabin" and remains a popular charter option, according to aircharterservice.com.

What we don't know:

Some reports say that the firm is the owner of the craft, but it has not been independently confirmed that this is true, or whether any of their staff were involved in the crash.

The identities of those on the plane have not been released.

What they're saying:

The FAA initially reported eight people were on board and stated seven passengers were killed, and one survived with serious injuries.

However, the Bangor International Airport officials and Bangor police later issued a press release on Monday afternoon and confirmed six people were on the jet and are presumed dead.

Houston law firm connection

Local perspective:

The N10KJ plane is registered with KTKJ Challenger, LLC and the address linked to that tail number is the same address of the Arnold & Itkin, a Houston law firm. In Houston, security was tight on Monday outside the offices of Arnold & Itkin on Memorial Drive, where Houston police officers were seen guarding the building.

Jason Itkin and Kurt Arnold, the firm's founders, were recently recognized as top national trial lawyers and prominent political and philanthropic donors in Texas and the U.S.

During Monday afternoon's press conference regarding local weather, Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones made a comment about the crash.

"I am very close friends with Kurt and Tara Arnold, and we're still waiting for additional information," Briones said. "Unfortunately, the plane went down yesterday evening in Maine. My heart hurts for them and their children and their families. And I worked at Arnold & Itkin for a time. And so I know them well, and this is just a tragedy."

The firm has not yet released an official statement or confirmed the identities of those on board.