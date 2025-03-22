March Madness 2025: Houston defeats Gonzaga 81-76 in NCAA Tournament Round 2

The Brief No. 1 Houston defeated No. 8 Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament Round 2 on Saturday. Houston moves on to play Purdue in the Sweet 16. Sweet 16 games will be played Thursday and Friday, but times haven’t been released.



The Houston Cougars are headed to the Sweet 16.

The University of Houston’s men’s basketball team defeated the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.

By the numbers:

No. 1 Houston beat No. 8 Gonzaga 81-76.

WICHITA, KANSAS - MARCH 22: Joseph Tugler #11 of the Houston Cougars shoots a layup against Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second round of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at INTRUST Arena on March 22, 2025 in Wichita, Kansas. (Photo by An Expand

Who will Houston play next?

What's next:

Houston will play Purdue in the Sweet Sixteen.

Purdue handled 12th-seeded McNeese State 76-62 earlier on Saturday. In the first round, the Boilermakers defeated 13th-seeded High Point 75-63.

The game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, making it basically a home game for Purdue.

When is the Sweet 16?

What we know:

Sweet 16 games will be held on Thursday, March 27 and Friday, March 28.

What we don't know:

The time of the games has not been released.

The Source: Information in this article comes from FOX Sports and the NCAA Tournament.



