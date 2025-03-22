March Madness 2025 | Houston vs. Gonzaga: How to watch, stream, time

The Brief The Houston Cougars play in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. They are taking on the 8-seed Gonzaga Bulldogs. The game begins at 7:40 p.m. central.



The No. 1 Houston Cougars will take on the No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

The Coogs are coming off of a 78-40 blowout win over Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in the school's first-ever NCAA Tournament game. Saturday's game will be a bit different with tournament-tested potential Hall of Fame coach Mark Few leading the scrappy Bulldogs.

The game will feature a battle of styles, with Houston's top-ranked defense looking to stop the high-scoring Gonzaga offense.

On average, the Bulldogs score 86.7 points per game, while the Coogs only give up 57.9 points to opponents.

Houston Cougars game today

Game: No. 1 Houston vs. No. 8 Gonzaga

Date: March 22, 2025

Time: 7:40 p.m.

TV: TNT

Location: Intrust Bank Arena - Wichita, KS

Houston Cougars basketball: How to watch, stream

The Houston Cougars vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs game will be broadcast on TNT in the United States.

You can also stream the game on MAX.

What time is the Houston Cougars game today?

The game between the Houston Cougars and Gonzaga Bulldogs will start at 7:40 p.m. central.

Houston vs. Gonzaga bets

Houston are 5.5-point favorites versus the Bulldogs. This game's over/under is 140.5 points.

Houston is 19-15 against the spread this year, while Gonzaga is 15-19.

The Coogs have only played in 9 games this season where more than 140.5 points were scored this season. Gonzaga has played in 27 such games.

Who will the winner of Houston-Gonzaga play?

What's next:

The winner of the Houston-Gonzaga game will play Purdue in the Sweet Sixteen.

Purdue handled 12th-seeded McNeese State 76-62 earlier on Saturday. In the first round, the Boilermakers defeated 13th-seeded High Point 75-63.

The game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, making it basically a home game for Purdue.

When is the Sweet 16?

Sweet Sixteen games will be held on Thursday, March 27 and Friday, March 28.

The time of the games has not been released.