Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Polk County
9
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Montgomery County, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:12 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Colorado County, Austin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:30 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Wharton County, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:25 PM CDT, Brazoria County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Inland Jackson County, San Jacinto County, Houston County, Wharton County, Grimes County, Washington County, Southern Liberty County, Inland Brazoria County, Brazos County, Polk County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Harris County, Colorado County, Inland Matagorda County, Walker County, Waller County, Inland Galveston County, Montgomery County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Air Quality Alert
until WED 10:30 PM CDT, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Galveston Island

Beryl Recovery: Acting Governor Dan Patrick accuses President Biden of making storm into political issue

By
Published  July 9, 2024 9:57pm CDT
Hurricanes
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - On Tuesday, just one day after Hurricane Beryl made landfall along the central Texas coast, accusations are flying regarding Texas' response to reach out for federal help. 

According to the White House, President Joe Biden spoke with Houston Mayor John Whitmire, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Acting Governor Dan Patrick and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell about the impacts of Hurricane Beryl. 

SUGGESTED: Beryl recovery: When will the power be back? CenterPoint Energy publishes initial restoration tracker

It was during that call, according to Biden's post on X, that while speaking with Patrick, he "immediately approved a Major Disaster Declaration."

In Biden's post on X, he said, "Following Beryl, I know Texans are concerned about power outages and extreme heat. That's why we've moved generators into the community to help reduce impacts of power outages and are staging water, meals, and tarps to keep families healthy."

Following that post on X, Patrick responded saying that Biden was making Hurricane Beryl into a political issue, saying, "I am disappointed that President Biden is turning Hurricane Beryl into a political issue. We had a cordial call today that ended up with him granting my request for a major disaster declaration. But that's not good enough for him. He is falsely accusing me that I was not reachable."

The post went on to say, "He obviously did not know his own employees from FEMA were side-by-side with me for 3 days! All he had to do was call them and have them hand their phone to me. I even took a photo with them!"

Patrick rounded out the post saying, "Before we made an official ask, we needed to determine what our outstanding needs were. We were working on that with local officials as we traveled the impacted areas. As I was being briefed today, the president called. To quote President Biden, this is a load of malarkey, and he's shoveling it!"

Recovery efforts continue across the Houston area and the state of Texas following Beryl's destructive path across the state.  