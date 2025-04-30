Baylor College of Medicine announces 122 employee layoffs

The Brief 122 employee layoffs were announced on Wednesday at the Baylor College of Medicine. Officials said the cuts were at all levels and included staff positions in administration, research, clinical, and education. As a result of the layoffs, officials said that some programs and activities will be eliminated.



Baylor College of Medicine announced on Wednesday over 100 employee layoffs in response to the uncertainty of federal funding support for academic medical institutions.

According to a statement, a total of 122 employee layoffs were made. Officials said the cuts were at all levels and included staff positions in administration, research, clinical, and education.

What they're saying:

President Dr. Paul Klotman in a message to the college stated, "Leaders have been developing strategies to minimize the impact and protect our core mission areas. Proposed changes in NIH funding will have a significant effect on our research enterprise, but education and patient care also will be impacted from changes expected from the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Education…Employees are always the last thing we consider in making budget cuts. It is the hardest decision to make…. We are a strong institution, and most important, a resilient one."

The backstory:

According to the statement, earlier steps taken include a hiring freeze for all College-funded faculty and staff positions and cuts to all discretionary budgets.

What's next:

Officials said that some programs and activities will be eliminated.