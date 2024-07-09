Beryl recovery: When will the power be back? CenterPoint Energy publishes initial restoration tracker

After Hurricane Beryl barreled through the Bayou City leaving over two million people without power, CenterPoint Energy has released an initial restoration status tracker for customers.

According to a release, the company is working to restore power to 2.26 million impacted customers.

As of 8 p.m. Central on Tuesday, CenterPoint Energy had restored power to more than 850,000 customers, representing more than one-third of customers impacted.

With damage assessment well underway, CenterPoint Energy said they remain confident it will restore 1 million impacted customers within 48 hours of the restoration process. Following the hurricane’s exit from its system, as part of its damage assessment process, the company walked approximately 4,500 miles of its circuits on foot and supplemented its damage assessment by using helicopter and drone surveillance to inspect damage across its service territory, and in particular, some of the hardest-hit areas in its service territory, including Baytown, Bellaire, Brazoria, Galveston and South Houston.

"We have made solid progress and exceeded the number of customer restorations following Hurricane Ike, but we have a lot of important work ahead, especially in the hardest-hit areas where the work will be more complex and time-consuming," said Lynnae Wilson, Senior Vice President, Electric Business. "We know we have a lot of customers counting us to do our jobs as safely and quickly as possible, and that will continue to be our highest priority."

To view the latest updates via the company's restoration website, click here.