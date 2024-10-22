Humble ISD mother alleges teacher mishandled autistic daughter

The Brief Ericka Richards is seeking legal action after her autistic daughter was allegedly mishandled by a teacher at Cambridge School. The incident, caught on video, has led Richards to file complaints with both Child Protective Services and the Humble ISD police. Despite her daughter being normally happy and active, the event left her traumatized, experiencing ongoing nightmares and fearing for her safety.



A Humble ISD mother is demanding answers and seeking legal action after claiming that a teacher physically mishandled her autistic daughter at Cambridge School, leaving the child traumatized. The incident occurred a month ago and was captured on video, which has since prompted the mother to file reports with the authorities.

Ericka Richards, the mother of the special needs child, expressed her anguish over the event. "She doesn't understand what happened to her. All she knows is that she doesn't want to be hurt," Richards said. Her daughter's words, pleading, "Mom, don't let him hurt me," haunt her, especially as her daughter wakes in fear at night.

The troubling encounter allegedly involved the girl's special education teacher and was brought to Richards' attention the next day by the school principal. "We watched the video of the restraint and one of the surveillance videos was of [her daughter] telling the SPED teacher that she wants to call her mom, and he’s telling her to sit down, and she’s not wanting to sit down so he takes her and shoves her down on the chair," Richards recounted, a glimpse into the confrontation that she says left her daughter with ongoing nightmares.

While Richards acknowledges that children with autism might have behavioral challenges, she insists that her daughter is normally content and engaged in positive activities. "She sings in a choir, she goes to church, she praise dances, she’s a happy kid," Richards said.

Determined to seek accountability, Richards has taken steps to ensure the teacher in question faces consequences. She has filed a complaint with Child Protective Services and the Humble ISD police. Despite being shown the video footage, she has struggled to obtain a copy for her records.

Richards' frustration is palpable. "I feel like they're not doing anything," she said. "I need something done."

FOX 26 has contacted Humble ISD for comment on the incident and to inquire about the accused teacher's current employment status. No response was provided ahead of this report.