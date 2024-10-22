Law enforcement at controversial Houston low-income housing project

article

Law enforcement is on the scene of Houston Housing Authority’s controversial 800 Middle Street low income housing project on Tuesday.

Officers with clothing identifying them as federal agents are at the complex. Patrol vehicles from the constable's office were also at the scene.

In August, strong evidence emerged that the Houston Housing Authority suppressed knowledge of toxic contamination when it asked the State of Texas to help financially back the controversial project.

In documents we obtained from 2019, both HHA and its development partner NRP, admit "residual contamination" remained on the property purchased for the $130 million project and the two entities further conceded that land directly adjacent to the multi-family complex was so toxic, it was unfit "for any type of development."

Turns out, two years later in 2021, when the Housing Authority applied for millions of dollars in state-backed bonds from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Development, neither HHA nor its development partner, disclosed any of the concerns.

Asked on the application if the development was within 300 feet of dumpsites, they failed to disclose. Asked on the application if the project was in proximity to an environmental factor that may adversely affect health and safety, HHA and its partner failed to disclose.

At the time of our report in August, NRP said it stood by the information submitted to both HUD and the State, and the Housing Authority said it was providing the state and the City of Houston environmental reports to confirm, "the sites acceptability for residential use."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.