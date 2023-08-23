Houston Housing Chair wouldn't be comfortable living in new affordable housing project

As a low income, 400-unit, East side housing project continues to rise on property quite nearly surrounded by contaminated land, environmental watch dogs and elected leaders have discharged warnings.

"Why would we put affordable housing, low-income housing right here in this contaminated soil?" said State Representative Christina Morales, who represents the neighborhood in Austin.

"It's going to be on our radar as the next cancer cluster," said Jackie Medcalf, leader of the Texas Health & Environment Alliance.

The Houston Housing Authority approved the $100 million 800 Middle Street project on property literally feet away from a State super fund site and the City's long-abandoned Velasco trash incinerator plant.

Also bordering the project are multiple landfills, filled with literally decades worth of garbage ash.

Seeking an explanation, FOX 26 asked District H Council Member Carla Cisneros, who represents the area, whether she would want her kids to live next door to a Superfund site.

"They are looking at that. Everyone is looking at that, making sure it's a safe place to live for people to live," said Cisneros.

Asked about toxic levels of lead and other cancer-causing pollution on adjacent property, Cisneros walked away without responding.

FOX 26 also spoke with Councilmember Tiffany Thomas, chairperson of the City's Housing Committee. She was asked if she would be comfortable with having her family live in the 800 Middle Street housing project. Thomas responded "No, I wouldn't."

Thomas contends she and others on City Council have been assured by both the Housing Authority and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that the actual project site poses no safety risk to residents.

Thomas concedes the growing evidence of toxic contamination in Fifth Ward warrants additional oversight and review of the yet to be inhabited 800 Middle Street project in Second Ward.

"Based on conversations we just had in chambers, about Kashmere Gardens, that cancer cluster and just the heightened sensitivity about what's been happening in the City, there are valid calls for concern. I do think that we have a responsibility to make sure that those who are unhoused and low income, that they have healthy housing and a better quality of life," said Thomas.