Strong evidence has emerged that the Houston Housing Authority suppressed knowledge of toxic contamination when it asked the State of Texas to help financially back a controversial low-income housing project.

FOX 26 was the first to report fresh revelations regarding the Houston Housing Authority's controversial 800 Middle Street Low income development.

In documents we obtained from 2019, both HHA and its development partner NRP, admit "residual contamination" remained on the property purchased for the $130 million project and the two entities further conceded that land directly adjacent to the multi-family complex was so toxic, it was unfit "for any type of development."

"It don't get any stinkier than this. That place is right in the middle of contamination central," said Wayne Dolcefino, acclaimed investigator and FOX 26 Contributor.

Turns out, two years later in 2021, when the Housing Authority applied for millions of dollars in state-backed bonds from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Development, neither HHA nor its development partner, disclosed any of the concerns.

Asked on the application if the development was within 300 feet of dumpsites, they failed to disclose.

Asked on the application if the project was in proximity to an environmental factor that may adversely affect health and safety, HHA and its partner failed to disclose.

FOX 26 Legal Analyst Chris Tritico says the Housing Authority appears to have violated both state and federal law.

"I reviewed all the documents in this case, and it shows the parties knew that this land was contaminated, and when they filled out the application and left that information out. they made material misrepresentations to the state government, and to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Those material misrepresentations are a crime," said Tritico.

LULAC Greater Houston President Sergio Lira is disgusted by what he calls a "boondoggle."

"This is our taxpayer dollars financing these developers, while they profit and the poor people always suffer," said Lira.

NRP says it stands by the information submitted to both HUD and the State.

The Housing Authority says it's providing the state and the City of Houston environmental reports to confirm, "the sites acceptability for residential use."