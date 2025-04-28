Expand / Collapse search

Free Whataburger breakfast for Teacher Appreciation Week

Published  April 28, 2025 12:20pm CDT
Education
The Brief

    • Free breakfast offered to teachers for National Teacher Appreciation Week at Whataburger.
    • Teachers can order an order Taquito with cheese, Breakfast on a Bun, or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit in-store or drive-thru.
    • The offer is available from 5 to 9 a.m. the entire week of May 5-9.

HOUSTON - Whataburger is doing their part to show appreciation for some of the best members of our community – teachers!

Free breakfast for Teacher's Appreciation Week

What we know:

Starting May 5 through May 9, teachers can get a free breakfast entrée from 5 to 9 a.m. as a show of their appreciation.

Teachers can order Taquito with cheese, Breakfast on a Bun, or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

They must order in-store with dine-in, take-out, or go in the drive-thru. The offer is not available in the Whataburger app.

In order to get the free breakfast, teachers must provide a valid school ID.

The Source: Information was provided by Whataburger in a press release.

