Free Whataburger breakfast for Teacher Appreciation Week
HOUSTON - Whataburger is doing their part to show appreciation for some of the best members of our community – teachers!
What we know:
Starting May 5 through May 9, teachers can get a free breakfast entrée from 5 to 9 a.m. as a show of their appreciation.
Teachers can order Taquito with cheese, Breakfast on a Bun, or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.
They must order in-store with dine-in, take-out, or go in the drive-thru. The offer is not available in the Whataburger app.
In order to get the free breakfast, teachers must provide a valid school ID.
The Source: Information was provided by Whataburger in a press release.