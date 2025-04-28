Free Whataburger breakfast for Teacher Appreciation Week

The Brief Free breakfast offered to teachers for National Teacher Appreciation Week at Whataburger. Teachers can order an order Taquito with cheese, Breakfast on a Bun, or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit in-store or drive-thru. The offer is available from 5 to 9 a.m. the entire week of May 5-9.



Whataburger is doing their part to show appreciation for some of the best members of our community – teachers!

Free breakfast for Teacher's Appreciation Week

What we know:

Starting May 5 through May 9, teachers can get a free breakfast entrée from 5 to 9 a.m. as a show of their appreciation.

Teachers can order Taquito with cheese, Breakfast on a Bun, or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

They must order in-store with dine-in, take-out, or go in the drive-thru. The offer is not available in the Whataburger app.

In order to get the free breakfast, teachers must provide a valid school ID.