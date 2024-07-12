President Biden has amended the Major Disaster Declaration for Texas to provide support to uninsured or underinsured individuals, more resources to repair or replace homes, secure temporary housing, and access low-interest loans among other recovery programs.

The expanded federal aid will become available to individuals in Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, and Wharton counties.

In order to receive approval, Texas and FEMA had to assess damaged homes, as required by federal law, before making a request. Texans who live in these fifteen counties can apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

"I am pleased that FEMA took quick action on my request," said Acting Governor Dan Patrick in a press release.

The assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs designed to help individuals and business owners bounce back from the hurricane's devastating effects.

Residents and business owners who suffered losses in these areas can apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App.

Judge Lina Hidalgo gave this statement after the announcement:

"Great news, Harris County!! We just received word that FEMA, at the request of President Biden, has officially granted Harris County and 14 other impacted counties Individual Assistance (financial assistance directly for impacted families). Our state and local government just finished verifying the count and made the submission last night. This is an approval in record time. Soon we will have more news on how to apply for direct financial assistance. Thank you President Biden and our various partners!"