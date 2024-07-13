Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced Saturday that the county has now been approved for individual FEMA disaster assistance.

On Friday, residents in 15 counties were announced as being approved to apply for FEMA disaster assistance for uninsured damage or losses caused by Hurricane Beryl, but Fort Bend County was not on the list.

PREVIOUS: Fort Bend County not added to FEMA disaster assistance

"There is a lot of discussion going on out there, how come Fort Bend County is not approved for individual disaster assistance," Judge George said Saturday afternoon. "And I am so happy to say this, we are officially, I got the notification just now, Fort Bend County is officially added to receive individual assistance from FEMA."

TRACKER: More than half a million people without power across Houston area

Which counties are approved?

In addition to Fort Bend County, the other counties approved include Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker and Wharton counties.

SUGGESTED: FEMA Hurricane Beryl individual assistance expanded to 15 Houston area counties

What type of FEMA disaster assistance is available for individuals?

Renters and homeowners can apply for help with serious needs, displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs.

New benefits include serious needs assistance – which offers a one-time $750 payment per household to help pay for essential items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation.

Residents may also be eligible for displacement assistance to be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or for other options while you look for temporary housing if you can’t return home because of the disaster.

Can I apply if I applied for assistance earlier this year?

FEMA says those who applied for FEMA assistance after the April 26 - June 5 storms and flooding, and who had additional damage or losses from Hurricane Beryl, can make a separate application for Hurricane Beryl assistance.

How to apply for FEMA disaster aid

There are multiple ways to apply:

Go online to disasterassistance.gov

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. For locations, visit fema.gov/drc . These centers can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26-June 5 storms and flooding.

What you need to apply

When filling out the application, you will need to have the following information:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

What other types of assistance are available?

FEMA says the following additional assistance is available for those impacted by the disaster: