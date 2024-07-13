Fort Bend County individual FEMA disaster assistance approved: How to apply
HOUSTON - Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced Saturday that the county has now been approved for individual FEMA disaster assistance.
On Friday, residents in 15 counties were announced as being approved to apply for FEMA disaster assistance for uninsured damage or losses caused by Hurricane Beryl, but Fort Bend County was not on the list.
"There is a lot of discussion going on out there, how come Fort Bend County is not approved for individual disaster assistance," Judge George said Saturday afternoon. "And I am so happy to say this, we are officially, I got the notification just now, Fort Bend County is officially added to receive individual assistance from FEMA."
Which counties are approved?
In addition to Fort Bend County, the other counties approved include Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker and Wharton counties.
What type of FEMA disaster assistance is available for individuals?
Renters and homeowners can apply for help with serious needs, displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs.
New benefits include serious needs assistance – which offers a one-time $750 payment per household to help pay for essential items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation.
Residents may also be eligible for displacement assistance to be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or for other options while you look for temporary housing if you can’t return home because of the disaster.
Can I apply if I applied for assistance earlier this year?
FEMA says those who applied for FEMA assistance after the April 26 - June 5 storms and flooding, and who had additional damage or losses from Hurricane Beryl, can make a separate application for Hurricane Beryl assistance.
How to apply for FEMA disaster aid
There are multiple ways to apply:
- Go online to disasterassistance.gov.
- Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.
- Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.
- Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. For locations, visit fema.gov/drc. These centers can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26-June 5 storms and flooding.
What you need to apply
When filling out the application, you will need to have the following information:
- A current phone number where you can be contacted
- Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying
- Your Social Security number
- A general list of damage and losses
- Banking information if you choose direct deposit
- If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name
What other types of assistance are available?
FEMA says the following additional assistance is available for those impacted by the disaster:
- Streamlined application process so people can apply to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and FEMA at the same.
- Support for underinsured people to help cover some home repair costs that insurance companies won’t pay for but which the homeowner can’t afford.
- Help for self-employed people to replace disaster-damaged tools and equipment.
- Expanded help to make homes safer after a disaster.
- Help making a home more accessible for people with disabilities.
- Streamlined process for people who need to extend temporary housing assistance.
- Simplified process for appeal of FEMA’s decision, eliminating the need for a signed letter.
- Help for people who need to repair or replace a disaster-damaged computer.