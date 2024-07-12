Fort Bend County not added to FEMA disaster assistance

Texans affected by Hurricane Beryl may be eligible for FEMA disaster assistance.

Residents in 15 counties, including Brazoria, Galveston, and Harris, can apply for a one-time $750 payment for essentials like food and medication.

However, a county that says they needed the most is not eligible to apply.

