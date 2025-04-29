3 dead, 2 injured in scaffolding collapse at Port Arthur LNG site

article

The Brief 3 people were killed, and 2 others were injured when scaffolding collapsed in Sabine Pass. The incident happened at the Port Arthur LNG construction site early Tuesday morning. The collapse is under investigation.



Three people are dead, and two others were injured when scaffolding collapsed at the Port Arthur LNG site in Jefferson County early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to an industrial accident at the site in Sabine Pass around 2 a.m.

When authorities arrived on the scene, it appeared that some type of mishap occurred that caused the scaffolding to give way resulting in three employees falling to the ground.

Officials said two of the three employees were pronounced dead at the scene. The third employee, along with two other injured employees still on the scaffolding, were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, officials added the third employee was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other two injured employees sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said OSHA has been notified of the incident.

What we don't know:

The cause of the collapse is under investigation by local authorities and Bechtel, the construction contractor at the site.

The names of the victims have not been released yet as officials said they are still in the process of notifying the victim's family members.

What they're saying:

Bechtel released a statement about the collapse.

"Our thoughts are with the families and our colleagues affected by this tragic incident," wrote a company spokesperson. "All work at the site was immediately stopped following the incident, and we have sent all craft professionals home early to be with their families during this difficult time. We are cooperating fully with local authorities as investigations continue and have launched our own internal review. Supporting those impacted and ensuring site safety remain our top priorities."