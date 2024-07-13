Hundreds of thousands of people remain without power across the Houston area on Saturday, five days after Beryl roared across the region.

More than 600,000 CenterPoint customers were without power on Saturday morning, down from the 2.26 customers without power at the peak of outages.

Entergy Texas says they are up to 85% of customers restored with approximately 45,000 customers without power around noon Saturday.

On Saturday morning, Texas-New Mexico Power said more than 80% of customers had been restored, with approximately 17,000 customers still without power.

Here’s a look at the latest outage numbers and how to check the status of outages in your neighborhood.

Houston power outage tracker

As of 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Centerpoint Energy is reporting 636,810 customers are affected by outages.

As of 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Entergy Texas is reporting 45,009 customers are affected by outages.

When will power be restored in my area? How to check status of power outage

CENTERPOINT

CenterPoint says they are on track to restore power to approximately 85% of impacted customers by the end of the weekend.

On Friday, Centerpoint updated their map to show color-coded estimated restoration dates for some neighborhoods over the next week. Some neighborhoods don't have a date assigned.

In addition to CenterPoint’s restoration map, customers can sign up for the company’s Power Alert Service. It will notify customers of restoration progress and when power is restored.

ENTERGY

Entergy says they expect to restore power to all customers who can safely take power no later than Monday.

They released a chart with estimated restoration dates. The company says the times could change based on the severity of damage and weather conditions.

TEXAS-NEW MEXICO POWER

Texas-New Mexico Power says they expect to restore power to a significant number of remaining customers by the end of Sunday, but the hardest-hit areas that have to be rebuilt could extend into early next week.

TNMP says they have been experiencing issues with external carriers, causing problems with their outage map updating.

They are still providing updates on their website.

