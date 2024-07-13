More than half a million people in the Houston area are still without power on Saturday, five days after Beryl made landfall along the Texas coast.

While power restoration efforts continue, shelters and cooling centers have opened up across the Greater Houston area.

Here is a list of resources and cooling centers available across the region:

Distribution events

Houston

Drive through distribution locations operating 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Northeast Multi-Service Center

9720 Spaulding St. Houston, Texas 77016-4841

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center

4410 Reed Rd. Houston, Texas 77051-2718

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

6402 Market St. Houston, Texas 77020-6840

Kingwood Community Center

4102 Rustic Woods, Houston TX 77345

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, Texas 77091

Houston Food Bank

The Houston Food Bank is supporting dozens of food distribution sites and pantries around Houston. For a list of the locations near you, please visit https://www.houstonfoodbank.org/severe-weather-updates/

Catholic Charities

Disaster food boxes, cleaning supplies and water available while supplies last at the following location:

Main Office – 2900 Louisiana, Houston, TX 77006

Shelters

American Red Cross

BakerRipley Gulfton Sharpstown Campus

6500 Rookin, Houston, TX 77074

Champion Forest Baptist Church

16518 Jersey Dr. Houston, TX 77040

Cooling centers

Houston

Cooling center Location(s) operating from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 13:

Judson Robinson, Sr. Community Center: 1422 Ledwicke St., Houston, TX 77029

Kendall Community Center: 609 N Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX 77079

Kingwood Community Center: 4102 Rustic Woods Dr, Kingwood, TX 77345

Emancipation Community Center: 3018 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004

Fonde Community Center: 110 Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007

Melrose Community Center: 1001 Canino Rd, Houston, TX 77076

Moody Community Center: 3725 Fulton St, Houston, TX 77009

West Gray Multi-Purpose Center: 1475 W Gray St., Houston, TX 77019

Houston Public Libraries

The following Houston Public Library locations will be open on Friday, 7/12/24 and Saturday, 7/13/24 9am-6pm both days. Enjoy books and DVDs or visit to cool off, work, or charge your devices. HPL has free computer access, indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi, water fountains and public restrooms. Some locations have children's activities, library of things, passport service, TECHLink, and study/meeting rooms. Visit https://houstonlibrary.org/ for more information.

Alief Regional Library (located inside the Alief Community Center)

Address: 11903 Bellaire, 77072

Phone: 832-393-1820

Blue Ridge Neighborhood Library

Address: 7007 West Fuqua, 77489

Phone: 832-393-2370

Bracewell Neighborhood Library

Address: 9002 Kingspoint, 77075

Phone: 832-393-2580

Carnegie Neighborhood Library

Address: 1050 Quitman, 77009

Phone: 832-393-1720

Central Library

Address: 500 McKinney, 77002

Phone: 832-393-1313

Flores Neighborhood Library

Address: 110 N Milby, 77004

Phone: 832-393-1780

Johnson Neighborhood Library

Address: 3517 Reed Rd, 77051

Phone: 832-393-2550

Jungman Neighborhood Library

Address: 5830 Westheimer, 77057

Phone: 832-393-1860

Kendall Neighborhood Library

Address: 609 N. Eldridge, 77079

Phone: 832-393-1880

Montrose Neighborhood Library

Address: 4100 Montrose Blvd, 77006

Phone: 832-393-1800

Oak Forest Neighborhood Library

Address: 1349 West 43rd St, 77018

Phone: 832-393-1960

Robinson-Westchase Neighborhood Library

Address: 3223 Wilcrest, 77042

Phone: 832-393-2011

Southwest Express Library (located inside the Southwest Multi-Service Center)

Address: 6400 High Star, 77074

Phone: 832-393-2660

Stanaker Neighborhood Library

Address: 611 S/Sgt Macario Garcia, 77011

Phone: 832-393-2080

Walter Neighborhood Library

Address: 7660 Clarewood, 77036

Phone: 832-393-2500

Family History Research Center

Address: 5300 Caroline St, 77004

Phone: 832-393-2600

African American History Research Center

Address: 1300 Victor St, 77019

Phone: 832-393-1440

Houston History Research Center

Address: 550 McKinney, 77002

Phone: 832-393-1662

Harris County Pct. 4

Open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bayland: 6400 Bissonnet Street, Houston

Burnett Bayland: 6026 Chimney Rock Road, Houston

Peckham: 5597 Gardenia Lane, Katy

Radack: 18650 Clay Road, Houston

Weekley: 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress

YMCA Cooling Centers