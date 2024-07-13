Beryl relief: Houston distribution events, cooling centers, shelters for Saturday
HOUSTON - More than half a million people in the Houston area are still without power on Saturday, five days after Beryl made landfall along the Texas coast.
While power restoration efforts continue, shelters and cooling centers have opened up across the Greater Houston area.
Here is a list of resources and cooling centers available across the region:
Distribution events
Houston
Drive through distribution locations operating 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Northeast Multi-Service Center
- 9720 Spaulding St. Houston, Texas 77016-4841
Sunnyside Multi-Service Center
- 4410 Reed Rd. Houston, Texas 77051-2718
Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
- 6402 Market St. Houston, Texas 77020-6840
Kingwood Community Center
- 4102 Rustic Woods, Houston TX 77345
Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
- 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, Texas 77091
Houston Food Bank
The Houston Food Bank is supporting dozens of food distribution sites and pantries around Houston. For a list of the locations near you, please visit https://www.houstonfoodbank.org/severe-weather-updates/
Catholic Charities
Disaster food boxes, cleaning supplies and water available while supplies last at the following location:
- Main Office – 2900 Louisiana, Houston, TX 77006
Shelters
American Red Cross
BakerRipley Gulfton Sharpstown Campus
- 6500 Rookin, Houston, TX 77074
Champion Forest Baptist Church
- 16518 Jersey Dr. Houston, TX 77040
Cooling centers
Houston
Cooling center Location(s) operating from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 13:
- Judson Robinson, Sr. Community Center: 1422 Ledwicke St., Houston, TX 77029
- Kendall Community Center: 609 N Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX 77079
- Kingwood Community Center: 4102 Rustic Woods Dr, Kingwood, TX 77345
- Emancipation Community Center: 3018 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004
- Fonde Community Center: 110 Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007
- Melrose Community Center: 1001 Canino Rd, Houston, TX 77076
- Moody Community Center: 3725 Fulton St, Houston, TX 77009
- West Gray Multi-Purpose Center: 1475 W Gray St., Houston, TX 77019
Houston Public Libraries
The following Houston Public Library locations will be open on Friday, 7/12/24 and Saturday, 7/13/24 9am-6pm both days. Enjoy books and DVDs or visit to cool off, work, or charge your devices. HPL has free computer access, indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi, water fountains and public restrooms. Some locations have children's activities, library of things, passport service, TECHLink, and study/meeting rooms. Visit https://houstonlibrary.org/ for more information.
Alief Regional Library (located inside the Alief Community Center)
- Address: 11903 Bellaire, 77072
- Phone: 832-393-1820
Blue Ridge Neighborhood Library
- Address: 7007 West Fuqua, 77489
- Phone: 832-393-2370
Bracewell Neighborhood Library
- Address: 9002 Kingspoint, 77075
- Phone: 832-393-2580
Carnegie Neighborhood Library
- Address: 1050 Quitman, 77009
- Phone: 832-393-1720
Central Library
- Address: 500 McKinney, 77002
- Phone: 832-393-1313
Flores Neighborhood Library
- Address: 110 N Milby, 77004
- Phone: 832-393-1780
Johnson Neighborhood Library
- Address: 3517 Reed Rd, 77051
- Phone: 832-393-2550
Jungman Neighborhood Library
- Address: 5830 Westheimer, 77057
- Phone: 832-393-1860
Kendall Neighborhood Library
- Address: 609 N. Eldridge, 77079
- Phone: 832-393-1880
Montrose Neighborhood Library
- Address: 4100 Montrose Blvd, 77006
- Phone: 832-393-1800
Oak Forest Neighborhood Library
- Address: 1349 West 43rd St, 77018
- Phone: 832-393-1960
Robinson-Westchase Neighborhood Library
- Address: 3223 Wilcrest, 77042
- Phone: 832-393-2011
Southwest Express Library (located inside the Southwest Multi-Service Center)
- Address: 6400 High Star, 77074
- Phone: 832-393-2660
Stanaker Neighborhood Library
- Address: 611 S/Sgt Macario Garcia, 77011
- Phone: 832-393-2080
Walter Neighborhood Library
- Address: 7660 Clarewood, 77036
- Phone: 832-393-2500
Family History Research Center
- Address: 5300 Caroline St, 77004
- Phone: 832-393-2600
African American History Research Center
- Address: 1300 Victor St, 77019
- Phone: 832-393-1440
Houston History Research Center
- Address: 550 McKinney, 77002
- Phone: 832-393-1662
Harris County Pct. 4
Open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Bayland: 6400 Bissonnet Street, Houston
- Burnett Bayland: 6026 Chimney Rock Road, Houston
- Peckham: 5597 Gardenia Lane, Katy
- Radack: 18650 Clay Road, Houston
- Weekley: 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress
YMCA Cooling Centers
- Duncan / 10655 Clay Rd., Houston, TX 77041
- Perry / 1700 W League City Pkwy, League City, TX 77573
- Tellepsen / 808 Pease St., Houston, TX 77002
- Trotter / 1331 Augusta Dr., Houston, TX 77057
- Weekley / 7101 Stella Link Blvd., Houston TX 77025
- Alief /7850 Howell Sugarland Rd., Houston, TX 77083
- Mark A. Chapman YMCA /1350 Main St , Katy, TX 77494
- The Woodlands Branch Crossing / 8100 Ashlane Way , The Woodlands, TX 77382
- Vic Coopinger / 2700 Ymca Dr, Pearland, TX 77581
- WD Ley Family YMCA / 15055 Wallisville Rd, Houston, TX 77049
- MD Anderson Family YMCA / 705 Cavalcade St, Houston, TX 77009
- Langham Creek Family YMCA / 16725 Longenbaugh Dr., Houston, TX 77095
- The Woodlands YMCA Shadowbend / 6145 Shadow Bend Pl., The Woodlands, TX 77381
- Harriet & Joe Foster YMCA / 1234 W 34th St., Houston, TX 77018
- Houston Texans YMCA / 5202 Griggs Rd, Houston, TX 77021
- Ft. Bend / 4433 Cartwright Rd Missouri City, TX 77459
- Monty Ballard / 22807 Westheimer Pkwy., Katy, TX 77494