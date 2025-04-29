Chase Bank loses $1 million in credit card scheme, more suspects convicted

The Brief Bradley Kane Zarco and Travis Castaneda Qawasmeh were convicted for their involvement in a widespread mail theft and credit card fraud scheme. Zarco, Qawasmeh, and three others pleaded guilty to stealing mail with new credit cards and bank statements. The men would activate the cards, increase the credit limits, and use them to purchase items.



The last two individuals involved in a widespread mail theft and credit card fraud scheme have been convicted, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced.

Houston men Bradley Kane Zarco, 39, and Travis Castaneda Qawasmeh, 28, admitted to stealing U.S. mail with new credit cards and bank statements. They activated the cards, increased credit limits, and altered account information.

$1 million lost in credit card scheme

The backstory:

Stolen cards were used to buy items from retail stores, gift cards, and withdraw cash. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the scheme ran for six months and during that time, they activated at least 120 fraudulent cards, resulting in roughly $1 million in losses to Chase Bank.

Christopher McGee, 43, and Daniel Sanchez, 37, also from Houston, and Omokehinde Muyiwa Oyegoke-Tewogbade, 64, a Nigerian citizen living undocumented in Houston, had also previously pleaded guilty in the same case.

The conspiracy charge carries up to five years in prison and a $1 million fine. McGee also faces a mandatory two-year prison term for aggravated identity theft, which must be served after any other sentence.

Sanchez was sentenced in February to 41 months in prison. Qawasmeh who remains free on bond and the others are in custody, officials say.

What's next:

U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen accepted the guilty pleas and scheduled sentencing for Aug. 11.