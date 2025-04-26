Montgomery County: Missing man last seen Wednesday, may have traveled in Conroe/Willis area

The Brief Andy Anderson was last seen in black shorts and a multicolored rain jacket. Anderson was last known to be walking in the Conroe/Willis area, and he may have suffered a "mental health episode." Anyone with information can call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (936-788-8371).



A man has gone missing after he was last seen on Wednesday, and Montgomery County officials are calling on the public for any information.

Montgomery County missing: Andy Anderson

What we know:

According to the county sheriff's office, 36-year-old Andy Anderson was last seen leaving his home on Wednesday. He was reportedly wearing black shorts and a multicolored raincoat at the time.

Anderson was last known to be traveling on foot in the northern Conroe/Willis area, near FM 1097.

Anderson's family allegedly noticed that he was "out of character," and he may have been suffering a "mental health episode."

Andy Anderson is about six feet tall, weighs around 170 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Andy Anderson's whereabouts should call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-788-8371 and mention case number 25A120821.