Montgomery County: Missing man last seen Wednesday, may have traveled in Conroe/Willis area
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TEXAS - A man has gone missing after he was last seen on Wednesday, and Montgomery County officials are calling on the public for any information.
Montgomery County missing: Andy Anderson
What we know:
According to the county sheriff's office, 36-year-old Andy Anderson was last seen leaving his home on Wednesday. He was reportedly wearing black shorts and a multicolored raincoat at the time.
Anderson was last known to be traveling on foot in the northern Conroe/Willis area, near FM 1097.
Anderson's family allegedly noticed that he was "out of character," and he may have been suffering a "mental health episode."
Andy Anderson is about six feet tall, weighs around 170 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Andy Anderson's whereabouts should call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-788-8371 and mention case number 25A120821.
The Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office