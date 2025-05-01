Former Woodlands Mall security guard arrested, accused again of recording a minor in Galveston

The Brief Taylor Roy allegedly recorded or took pictures of a child on the beach in mid-April. Roy was arrested on Wednesday. He and his wife were charged in 2024 for4 similar crimes in Montgomery County.



A former Woodlands Mall officer has been arrested a second time for allegedly filming minors in public.

Former security guard arrested again

What we know:

On Thursday, Galveston Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Taylor Roy.

Officials say Roy was identified as a suspect who was seen filming a child who was at the beach with family.

The alleged incident happened on April 19.

A bystander reportedly told the family that a man was recording or taking pictures of their child. Police say the family tried to make contact with the suspect, then they took pictures of him and his vehicle.

Roy was arrested on Wednesday on a charge of invasive visual recording. He was booked in to the Galveston County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Police say Roy was arrested for similar charges in 2024.

Roy's previous arrest

The backstory:

Taylor Roy and his wife, Tasha, were arrested on invasive recording charges in April 2024.

Montgomery County officials say they received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Database. When investigators performed a search warrant at their Shenandoah home, they allegedly found videos of multiple young girls that were taken in public places across the country.

Court documents say Taylor Roy was identified in one of the videos while he was wearing his security guard uniform from The Woodlands Mall. In a statement, the mall's security company said Roy was put on leave while the investigation continued.

RELATED: Montgomery County couple secretly recording young girls, according to court docs

What we don't know:

No other information on either case against Roy is available.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Galveston County and Montgomery County officials are allegedly working together on their cases against Taylor Roy.

Anyone who has more information is asked to contact Galveston authorities by doing one of the following:

Call Galveston Police: 409-765-3736

Call Galveston Crime Stoppers: 409-763-8477

Sent information through the Galveston Crime Stoppers website

Reports sent to Galveston Crime Stoppers will be anonymous.