A Montgomery County couple is facing charges of invasive visual recording after investigators found videos of young girls taken in public places throughout the county.

Taylor Roy and Tasha Roy were arrested on Thursday following a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Database. Investigators with the Precinct 3 Constables' Office executed a search warrant at the couple's residence in Shenandoah. Neighbors say they saw multiple agencies raiding the home on the 600 block of Hickory Ridge Drive early Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the videos depict young girls, some as young as 10, in various public locations, including dressing rooms at The Woodlands Mall and common areas at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor. Investigators believe the recordings were made without the knowledge of the victims.

Court documents allege that Taylor Roy, 30, is identifiable in one of the videos while wearing his security guard uniform from The Woodlands Mall.

Public records show Roy is also a tennis coach for children as young as 8 years old in the area. Investigators also say Taylor Roy was interviewed on the scene of the raid Thursday and admitted to helping her husband record the videos.

"It's frightening," a neighbor of the couple told reporters. "There are tennis lessons that happen here in our city park just a few blocks away...Is he up at the Shenandoah pool taking pictures there, too? Where are we safe to take our kids?"

Both Taylor Roy and Tasha Roy were released on bond after each posting $30,000. Constable investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to come forward.

The Woodlands Mall tells FOX 26 they are "appalled" at the accusations and take this investigation seriously.

Allied Universal, the company where Roy works as a security officer, released this statement:

"The employee named in this matter was removed from the property and put on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted. The reported behavior is wholly inconsistent with the values of Allied Universal and is not representative of our hundreds of thousands of dedicated security professionals who work to keep businesses and communities safe. Allied Universal will cooperate fully with local law enforcement in Montgomery County during its investigation."