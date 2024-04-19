For the first time since the devastating 18-wheeler crash into a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) office last Friday claimed the life of 78-year-old Bobby Huff, his family is sharing their memories and grief.

Charlene Moore, Huff's daughter, spoke to FOX 26 and reflected on the difficult days following the tragic incident. "It’s hard. I have my good days, my bad days, it’s like I’m waiting for him," Moore shared.

Huff lost his life when 42-year-old Clenard Parker allegedly stole an 18-wheeler and crashed it into the DPS office in Brenham. The incident occurred after Parker was denied the renewal of his commercial driver’s license, ironically, at the same time Huff was there for license renewal as well.

"He has really hurt me and everybody else in the family. He has just took us and ripped us apart," Moore expressed.

The crash not only claimed Huff's life but also left several others injured, leaving the family to grapple with the painful loss. "He was a very humble man, loving, caring, if he had any problems you would never know," Moore recalled.

Parker now faces nine charges, including felony murder and evading arrest. Moore had strong words for Parker, stating, "He can rot in jail. I wouldn’t care. If he can just feel what I feel and know that what he did was a cowardly thing. Like who does that?"

Moore cherished the close bond she shared with her father, often ending their conversations with expressions of love. "Before we got off the phone he would always tell me ‘I love you, baby’. I would say ‘I love you too, Dad.’ I won’t get that no more," Moore stated.

In a gesture of support, Texas DPS has covered the funeral expenses for Huff. As the family grapples with their loss, the community mourns alongside them in the senseless tragedy that has left a lasting impact on all involved.