New charges have been filed against Clenard Park, the man accused of driving a truck into a Brenham, Texas, Department of Public Safety Office.

According to court records, 42-year-old Clark also faces new charges of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Public Servant, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Criminal Mischief.

He is also charged with Unauthorized use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest causing Serious Bodily Injury, and three charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon which were all filed on April 12. His total bond was set to $2 million for these charges.

On April 12, one person, Bobby Huff, 78, was killed and 13 other s injured after Clark drove a stolen 18-wheeler into the Texas DPS office in Brenham, officials say.

Two people were flown to a hospital in Bryan, one person was life-flighted to Memorial Hermann in Houston, three people were taken to a hospital in Brenham, and eight people were treated and released on the scene. Two of the victims remain in critical but stable condition.

The case is still being investigated by the Texas Rangers.